Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.87% of Napco Security Technologies worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after buying an additional 674,354 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 574,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 66,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $628.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

