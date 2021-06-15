Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.70 Million Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,014 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 53,971 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.57% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after buying an additional 1,360,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,951,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $4,471,000. Saybrook Capital NC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCOM shares. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of DCOM opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $35.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

