Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.71 Million Stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.75% of Universal Electronics worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 134,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of UEIC opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $673.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

