Foundry Partners LLC Has $6.34 Million Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.85% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCEI shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $998.44 million, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 2.01. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $50.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.97.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

