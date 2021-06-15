Foundry Partners LLC Invests $4.99 Million in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 190,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $32.31.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.