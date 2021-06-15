Foundry Partners LLC Invests $5.82 Million in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 245,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.70% of Collegium Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 90.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,052 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9,469.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 89.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after buying an additional 333,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $810.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

