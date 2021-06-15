Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.58% of Hanger worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 2.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on HNGR shares. TheStreet raised Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE:HNGR opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.03. Hanger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $976.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.