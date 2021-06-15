Foundry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Ultra Clean as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,185 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.19. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

