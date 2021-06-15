Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 87,175 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,175 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Mistras Group worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mistras Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mistras Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mistras Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mistras Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of MG opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.90 million. Analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.