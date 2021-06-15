Foundry Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 794,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.75% of Venator Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,986,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,275,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 754,832 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 263,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNTR opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Venator Materials PLC has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.52.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

