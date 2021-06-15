Foundry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 175,616 Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Vista Outdoor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

