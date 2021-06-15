Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,065 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.59% of Global Medical REIT worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,293,000 after purchasing an additional 53,164 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

GMRE stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.36. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

GMRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

