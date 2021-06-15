Foundry Partners LLC Sells 11,985 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Glatfelter worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Glatfelter from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:GLT opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Glatfelter Co. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $640.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $225.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.