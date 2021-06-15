Foundry Partners LLC Sells 12,535 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,535 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Unitil worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 32,524 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $852.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. Equities analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.70%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

