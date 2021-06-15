Foundry Partners LLC Sells 14,440 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,440 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 12,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $196,832.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,119.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $138,255.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,027 shares of company stock worth $1,079,484. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

GLDD opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

