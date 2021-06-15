Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.06% of NVE worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in NVE during the fourth quarter worth $10,264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NVE during the first quarter worth $4,304,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE during the fourth quarter worth $2,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVE alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NVEC opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. NVE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.61 million, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.19.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 54.74%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC).

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.