Foundry Partners LLC Sells 16,683 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,683 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,469,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 72,346 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,916 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000.

BDN stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.69. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

BDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

