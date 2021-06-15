Foundry Partners LLC Sells 2,465 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of SMART Global worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 99.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after buying an additional 520,794 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 5,103.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after buying an additional 450,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter worth $7,757,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $9,133,000.

In other news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,024,123 shares of company stock worth $102,110,660. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGH. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays began coverage on SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 0.95. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

