Foundry Partners LLC Sells 24,995 Shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,995 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 2.73% of Select Interior Concepts worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter worth $2,073,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 56,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $266.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $12.27.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

