Foundry Partners LLC Sells 26,607 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,607 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of The Shyft Group worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,045.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of SHYF opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

