Foundry Partners LLC Sells 3,240 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.76% of First Financial worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THFF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,520,000 after buying an additional 119,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $4,658,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial by 1,449.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 32,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in First Financial by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $601.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

