Foundry Partners LLC Sells 38,810 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,810 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.43% of IMAX worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in IMAX by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in IMAX by 11,150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million. Analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.01.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

