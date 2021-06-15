Foundry Partners LLC Sells 50,185 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,185 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.81% of Beazer Homes USA worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Shares of BZH opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 11.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.13.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $199,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BZH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.