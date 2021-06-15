Foundry Partners LLC Sells 5,730 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Kelly Services worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,670,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 62,687 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 41,913 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $983.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.30. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,161 shares of company stock worth $555,948. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KELYA shares. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.