Foundry Partners LLC Sells 7,170 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.68% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLYM. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

PLYM stock opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $587.51 million, a P/E ratio of -15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. On average, analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.