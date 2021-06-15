Foundry Partners LLC Sells 9,665 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.55% of Horizon Bancorp worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 164,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

