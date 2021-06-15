Foundry Partners LLC Trims Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155,697 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Pan American Silver worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

PAAS stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.30. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

