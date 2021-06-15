Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199,791 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of ALLETE worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALE. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.84. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

