Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,260 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 2.22% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 9,338.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.14. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.80 million, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.92.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

