Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,248 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 451,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 26,941 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PDM opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.52.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

