Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Whiting Petroleum worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,752.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 40,439 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,836,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $4,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

WLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.