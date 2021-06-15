Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the May 13th total of 470,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FEDU opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.34. Four Seasons Education has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

