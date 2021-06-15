Fractal (FCL) Price Hits $0.28

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $139,190.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00059093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00145826 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00176725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.82 or 0.00925674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 41,127,594.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,713.82 or 0.99945941 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.