Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

In other Franchise Group news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Franchise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95. Franchise Group has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. Franchise Group’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.