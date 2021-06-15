Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $80.81. The company had a trading volume of 124,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,459. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.58.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.67.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

