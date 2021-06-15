Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) is M Holdings Securities Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares during the quarter. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 3.98% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $17,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTSD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,276. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $97.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.24.

