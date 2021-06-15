Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Frax coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Frax has a market cap of $116.49 million and $2.86 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 116,659,046 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

