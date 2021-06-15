Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,735 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 114,833 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

