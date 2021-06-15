Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Down to $39.48

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.48, but opened at $38.67. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 358,929 shares.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.76.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after buying an additional 10,954,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,466,630,000 after buying an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

