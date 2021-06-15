Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,065 ($13.91).

FRES has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 856.51 ($11.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.89. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 733.20 ($9.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,695.03. The firm has a market cap of £6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

