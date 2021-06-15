FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Sold by Mariner Investment Group LLC

Mariner Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,832 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital Corp. II makes up about 2.6% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,201,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,532,000 after buying an additional 2,187,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 287,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 154,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSKR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,245. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.82.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

