FSBT API Token 1-Day Volume Tops $23,261.00 (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. One FSBT API Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FSBT API Token has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. FSBT API Token has a market capitalization of $79,685.42 and approximately $23,261.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FSBT API Token Coin Profile

FSBT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

FSBT API Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FSBT API Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FSBT API Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

