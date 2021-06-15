FTAC Parnassus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTPA) Shares Down 0.5%

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

About FTAC Parnassus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTPA)

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

