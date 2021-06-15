FTX Token (FTT) Tops One Day Volume of $70.91 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. FTX Token has a market cap of $3.20 billion and $70.91 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for $33.91 or 0.00084910 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.29 or 0.00784481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.92 or 0.07862512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00042800 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.