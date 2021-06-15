fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of FUBO traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,938,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.82.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sib LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at $2,815,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 1,463.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,619,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,118,000. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

