Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $127.44 million and $272,687.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,094.35 or 0.99896718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00032002 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00065389 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002437 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 358,935,077 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

