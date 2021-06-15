Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading Down 12.2% This Week

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $521,082.04 and approximately $1.00 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00059666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00150147 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.55 or 0.00180750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.80 or 0.00976197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,146.32 or 1.00026199 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,963,570 coins and its circulating supply is 1,018,315 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.