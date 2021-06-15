Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $162.00 and last traded at $160.58. Approximately 32,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,977,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.02.

FUTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 86 Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Get Futu alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.