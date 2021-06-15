Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $162.00 and last traded at $160.58. Approximately 32,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,977,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.02.
FUTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 86 Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.10 and a beta of 1.28.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.
Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
