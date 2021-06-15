FYDcoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $7.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 572,607,768 coins and its circulating supply is 544,777,881 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

