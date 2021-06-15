G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57 billion-2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.030-0.130 EPS.

Shares of GIII traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.28. 2,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,760. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.57.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

